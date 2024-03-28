Jannik Sinner keeps rolling at Miami Open, advances to semis

Second-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner continued his push to a third Miami Open final in four years on Wednesday, beating Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals at Miami Gardens, Fla. Next up, Sinner gets a rematch of the 2023 final when he opposes Daniil Medvedev.

The third-seeded Russian defeated 22nd-seeded Nicolas Jarry of Chile 6-2, 7-6 (7) late Wednesday night. Sinner beat Medvedev for his first career Grand Slam title in January, pulling out a five-set victory in the Australian Open final.

Despite his ability to make deep runs at the Miami Open, Sinner has never been able to win the event, falling to Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in 2021 and Medvedev in 2023. But Sinner was in good form on Wednesday, collecting 16 winners against 13 unforced aces in a 91-minute victory over Machac.

“I didn’t exactly know what to expect today,” Sinner said after the match. “The first games I was looking a little bit what kind of tactics could work or not. … Today I played good, especially in the important moments of the match. I’m really happy to play again in the semis here.”

Machac finished with 12 winners, but he also amassed 31 unforced errors. Sinner has now won 20 matches on the season to lead all players on the tour. He has already earned titles at the Australian Open and the ABN AMRO Open.

“Physically I feel good. I’m just happy to compete,” Sinner said. “We practice very hard to be in these positions and I’m really happy I can play once again in the semis here at such a special tournament. It’s special for me, I made my first Masters 1000 final here.”

Medvedev got the only two service breaks of the match against Jarry in the first set. Jarry couldn’t take advantage of his lone break opportunity at 5-5 in the second set, and Medvedev eventually sealed the victory on his third match point in the tiebreaker.

“The first set I thought I was playing a good level, not doing anything extra, just enough to win,” Medvedev said. “Then he started to play much better and it was tough rallies, tough points. He served better and it was just a matter of a few points in the tiebreak.

“I was expecting he would get a lot of support from the Chileans and it was a good atmosphere.”

Medvedev holds a 6-4 career edge against Sinner.