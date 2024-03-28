Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, appreciating a marginal 0.01% in the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10am, the rupee was hovering at 278, a gain of Re0.04 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee registered marginal improvement to settle at 278.04 against the US dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

Internationally, the US dollar received a boost against major currency peers on Thursday, as a Federal Reserve official said he wasn’t in a hurry to cut rates amid sticky inflation, and as traders braced for key economic data.

Speaking during late US trading hours on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said recent disappointing inflation data affirms the case for the US central bank holding off on cutting its short-term interest rate target.

The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against major peer currencies, ticked up in the wake of Waller’s comments and last held mostly unchanged at 104.41.

It’s gained around 3% so far in 2024. Market expectations for the first rate cut to occur at the Fed’s June meeting have eased somewhat, currently pricing in a 60% chance compared to 67% around this time last week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged up on Thursday, recovering from two consecutive sessions of decline, as investors reassessed the latest US crude oil and gasoline inventories data and returned to buying mode.

Brent crude futures for May were up 29 cents, or 0.34%, at $86.38 a barrel while the more actively traded June contract rose 28 cents, or 0.33%, to $85.69 at 0041 GMT.

The May contract expires on Thursday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for May delivery were up 41 cents, or 0.50%, to $81.76 a barrel.

