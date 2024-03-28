AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.27%)
BOP 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.81%)
DGKC 66.39 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.45%)
FCCL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.49%)
FFBL 27.99 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (13.09%)
FFL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.1%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.41%)
HBL 105.20 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.95%)
HUBC 122.75 Increased By ▲ 5.23 (4.45%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.53%)
MLCF 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.95%)
OGDC 122.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.49%)
PAEL 22.74 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.79%)
PIAA 29.34 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.52%)
PPL 106.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.95%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.6%)
PTC 18.45 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (14.6%)
SEARL 53.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.73%)
SNGP 64.10 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.74%)
SSGC 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
TELE 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (11.43%)
TPLP 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.24%)
TRG 72.50 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (3.7%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.45%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.56%)
BR100 6,952 Increased By 74.5 (1.08%)
BR30 22,844 Increased By 275.6 (1.22%)
KSE100 67,194 Increased By 646.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 22,117 Increased By 201.9 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chicago futures inch lower ahead of key USDA reports

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2024 10:23am

CANBERRA: Chicago soybeans, corn and wheat dipped on Thursday as traders braced for quarterly grain stocks and planting intention reports from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) later in the day.

Analysts expect the USDA reports expected to be released at noon EDT (1600 GMT) to show that US stocks of soybeans, corn and wheat were higher on March 1 than a year earlier, reflecting plentiful global supply.

They also expect US corn and wheat plantings to fall in 2024 while soybean plantings increase.

These USDA reports always present volatility risks for grain markets since the outcomes are often unpredictable.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.1% at $11.91 a bushel by 0243 GMT, while CBOT wheat fell 0.1% to $5.47-1/4 a bushel and corn slipped 0.1% to $4.26-1/2 a bushel.

All three contracts were near multi-year lows.

China expands list of GM soybean, corn variety approvals

Soybeans fell to $11.29 in February, their lowest since November 2020, corn to $4.04 last month, also its weakest since November 2020, and wheat to $5.24 in March, the lowest since August 2020.

Speculators are betting on further falls. “There is no immediate reason for the market to rally from a supply and demand point of view,” said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at IKON Commodities in Sydney.

“The markets are well supplied and should move even lower than they are,” he said, adding that if the USDA reported smaller increases in inventory than expected, that could boost prices for a time.

Elsewhere, agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult said Brazil would produce 156.5 million metric tons of soybeans this year, increasing its estimate after surveying fields nationally.

The forecast is at the higher end of predictions. State crop agency Conab this month forecast a 146.9 million ton crop, while the USDA has a 155 million ton estimate.

In Argentina, dry weather in the main agricultural regions over the next week will benefit the start of soy and corn harvests after recent heavy rains, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said.

In Europe, ambassadors from EU countries reached a revised deal to extend tariff-free food imports from Ukraine.

Corn Soybeans

Comments

200 characters

Chicago futures inch lower ahead of key USDA reports

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains nearly 1%, crosses 67,000

Thatta Cat-III wind projects: PPIB develops ‘new arrangements’

Outstanding dues: Iranian firm Sunir seeks PM’s help

NAC to approve Q2 GDP estimates today

SIFC set to brief ‘new guard’ on previous decisions

Oil prices advance as investors reassess US inventories data

‘The Federation, in light of Entry 50, cannot tax the capital value of immovable property at all’

No CCoP meeting under Dar’s chairmanship held so far

PIA privatisation: ‘scheme of arrangement’ endorsed

Read more stories