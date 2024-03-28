AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.27%)
Australian dollar on defensive, NZ dollar hits 5-month low

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2024 10:20am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were under pressure on Thursday as hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve gave their US counterpart a lift, while intervention fears supported the Japanese yen.

The kiwi dollar also broke support at $0.5986 to reach its lowest since mid-November at $0.5981.

It now risks a retreat to $0.5941 and $0.5863. The Aussie eased 0.1% to $0.6528, leaving it uncomfortably close to chart support in the $0.6504/10 area.

A break of the latter would risk a return to February’s trough of $0.6443.

Both took a hit from a warning by Fed Governor Christopher Waller that there was no rush to reduce US interest rates and fewer cuts might be needed this year given the resilience of the economy.

Data from Australia showed consumers continued to struggle as retail sales edged up 0.3% in February, missing forecasts of a 0.4% gain.

Annual growth remained well below population growth, implying sales per capita continue to fall.

“Consumer spending is in the midst of a very weak period, with high interest rate and inflation putting pressure on household finances,” said Sean Langcake, head of macroeconomic forecasting for Oxford Economics Australia.

“The outlook will improve throughout the year as inflation wanes and real wage growth improves, but momentum in sales will be patchy.”

Australia, NZ dollars back from the brink as risk rallies

There were also signs of a cooling in labour demand as job vacancies fell 6.1% in the three months to February. Futures imply around 68% chance of a first rate cut in August, while a move to 4.10% is almost fully priced for September.

The market is pricing in a modest 39 basis points of easing this year, compared to 76 basis points in the United States.

In New Zealand a survey showed business confidence edged back in March while price pressures eased, adding to the recent run of soft data on the economy.

Markets are pricing in an almost 50% chance the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) could cut rates as early as July, while a quarter-point cut is fully priced for August.

The market implies roughly 72 basis points of easing this year, even though the RBNZ has projected no cuts until well into 2025.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

