5Es framework: Ministries told to come up with concrete plan

ISLAMABAD: The first steering committee meeting on the 5Es framework was held on Wednesday to expedite its implementation and the Minister for Planning has directed all the ministries to come up with a concrete plan with regard to their respective 5Es.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and was attended by the senior officials of federal and provincial ministries and Divisions.

The steering committee has decided to hold a one-day “consultative workshop” after Eid in which officials from all the ministries and relevant stakeholders will be invited for deliberations to implement the framework.

The 5Es framework is centered five key pillars, which include exports, e-Pakistan, environment and climate change, energy and infrastructure, and equity and empowerment.

In June last year, the National Economic Council approved the framework, following the approval, the Planning Ministry has expedited its implementation and the formation of the Steering Committee and engagement with all ministries is a part of the exercise which has been started on the directions of Planning Minister Iqbal, said a statement issued by the ministry.

In this one-day workshop, all the stakeholders and experts from various fields including academia and industry will be invited and their proposals will be taken before finalising the action plan to implement the 5Es framework.

While chairing the meeting, the minister directed all the ministries to come up with solid proposals with their respective 5Es in the workshop.

The plans should be holistic with inputs and outputs so that their implementation can be ensured, remarked the minister while emphasising to increase in our exports terms Pakistan's biggest challenge is to increase foreign exchange reserves. He highlighted that the success of Pakistan depended on increasing foreign exchange reserves.

Iqbal emphasised that the future of Pakistan hinged on the growth of key sectors such as agriculture, industry and services, and the adoption of technological advancements. The ambitious goal is to transform Pakistan into a $100 billion export-oriented economy within the next seven to eight years, making a pivotal moment in the nation’s history.

Furthermore, he said that planning should be made keeping in view the modern infrastructure as digital technology was having great influence on different sectors in the era we were living in. Our top priority is to improve our governance system and build the economy on modern lines, said the minister, while highlighting the key issues of governance which must be addressed.

Furthermore, he added that digitisation and creation of infrastructure for a knowledge-based economy is indispensable.

The planning minister further said that self-sufficiency in the energy sector and affordable prices for industrial and domestic consumers can lead to increased productivity. Therefore, we have to create opportunities for equal development in our social sector. Similarly, he underscored that there is a need to bring reforms in the health sector and concerted efforts with the help of provinces are required, he concluded.

