LHCBA, LBA condemn interference in judiciary

Recorder Report Published 28 Mar, 2024 05:47am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) and the Lahore Bar Association on Wednesday condemned the interference and influence in the judiciary as mentioned in the letter of the six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The bars demanded, immediate action against those personal and intelligence agencies involved in such nefarious activities and they be punished for undermining and subverting of the Constitution and the law.

The bars termed it a serious threat to the rule of law and independence of judiciary and said the Chief Justice IHC had failed to protect his fellow judges and the judges subordinate to IHC.

The bars also demanded immediate action by the Supreme Judicial Council against those judges who cooperate with such intelligence agencies, thus playing havoc with the administration of justice.

The bars urged the Chief Justice Pakistan to ensure full protection to the judges in the high courts and subordinate courts. The bars also asked the Chief Justice to ensure an environment in which judges can dispense justice without any fear or favour.

IHC judiciary judges LHCBA LBA

