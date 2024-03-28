AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
IPP organizes awareness walk against kite flying

Recorder Report Published 28 Mar, 2024 05:47am

LAHORE: In support of the ongoing nationwide crackdown against kite flying and kite sellers, an awareness walk was organized by the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) in the Shahdara area of the provincial metropolis on Wednesday.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, representing this constituency in the national assembly, instructed his party workers to coordinate this awareness campaign.

A large number of citizens, including public representatives, police, administration, and students, participated in the walk led by Mian Khalid Mehmood, the coordinator of Abdul Aleem Khan in NA 117, ASP Muhammad Ehsan, and Mian Junaid Zulfiqar.

During the walk, people were informed about the life-threatening risks posed by the dangerous activity of kite flying. Participants reiterated their commitment to cease kite making and flying through all possible means.

They expressed their determination to avoid engaging in this hazardous activity and pledged to abide by the law by refraining from kite flying.

In their message, participants emphasized that no sport should take precedence over human life. Kite flying is considered a criminal offence, and every citizen must respect the law and refrain from engaging in it.

