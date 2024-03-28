FESCO restores electricity supply before Sehri

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) always tries to provide round the clock electricity supply to its consumers. Due to continuous rain in Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha and Mianwali circles of FESCO region last night, electricity supply was affected from 58 feeders.

On this Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr Muhammad Amir issued orders to the operation staff for immediate restoration of power supply. As soon as the rain stopped, FESCO’s field staff started power restoration work on the affected feeders and before Sehri electricity supply from all feeders was restored after attending the faults. Chief Executive Engr Muhammad Amir personally monitored the power restoration process and issued necessary instructions. However, complaints from individual users are also being processed.

