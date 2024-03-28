AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Court orders PRs to pay over Rs10m as damages

INP Published 28 Mar, 2024 05:47am

KARACHI: A local court in Karachi Wednesday ordered Pakistan Railways to pay more than Rs10 million as damages.

According to the details, the court issued this order in the case of payment of compensation on behalf of the heirs of Javed Iqbal, who died in a train accident.

The court passed the order under the Fatal Accidents Act, 1855.

It is pertinent to note that there was a collision between Millat and Sir Syed Express near Dharki in which more than 50 people were killed in the train accident.

The heirs of Javed Iqbal, who died in the accident, approached the local court of Karachi for payment of compensation.

