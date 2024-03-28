CM wants to improve health insurance programme

LAHORE: The health insurance program was the brainchild of Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif wants to improve this program.

This was stated by the provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique while addressing the first meeting of the working group of health insurance program, here today.

The minister reviewed the reforms for further improvement in health insurance program during the meeting. Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan and CEO PHIMC Dr. Ali Razaque gave a briefing in this regard.

"We want to convey the real results of the health insurance program to the common people and the final recommendations for further improvement in the health insurance program will be submitted to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz soon," the minister said, adding: "Out-of-the-box solutions have to be found to improve the health insurance program. In the past, there have been many shortcomings in the health insurance program."

Later, the health minister visited the head offices of Institute of Blood Transfusion Service Punjab.

The minister visited the Thalassemia Center and inquired about the children.

Dr. Imran Bashir gave a briefing about the facilities provided to patients in blood banks across the province.

Khawaja Salman Rafique while directing to solve the problems of Institute of Blood Transfusion and Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority on priority basis said that there is a need to increase the capacity of Institute of Blood Transfusion. Strict departmental action will be taken if records are not made in blood banks. We will solve HR problems in Institute of Blood Transfusion and Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority; he said and added that supply of clean blood in blood banks is the basic right of every patient. We want to run the blood banks in the government hospitals of Punjab according to modern technology.

He further said that we have committed to transfer the blood test to Kalya technology by the end of 2024. Currently, 1293 blood banks are registered across Punjab while 461 blood banks are licensed.

The minister directed the Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority to take immediate action against illegal blood banks. He said that the Secretary Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority himself should visit the blood banks across the province and review the situation.

