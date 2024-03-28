JUI-F decides to boycott April 21 by-elections

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced boycotting the by-elections to be held on April 21.

“We will hold rallies and a mammoth public rally will be held in Pishin on April 25 in which people from all over Balochistan will participate,” said Maulana Fazl in a video message.

He said the JUI-F rejected the results of the February 8 elections and now it would also boycott the by-elections. “We will struggle to establish a real Islamic welfare and democratic state. Workers seek Allah’s help and start working now,” the JUI-F chief said.

He said in the 2018 elections, people’s right to vote was robbed while in the 2024 elections, people’s right to vote was killed. “We reject the [February 8] poll results. We have to go to the people. We will take them into confidence and unite them for the right to vote,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024