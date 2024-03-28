PTI MNAs to launch campaign for release of party founder

PESHAWAR: Lawyers and elected representatives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have reaffirmed the pledge to take all possible steps for release of their leaders.

Speaking at a press conference at Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday the party leaders headed by MNAs Arbab Sher Ali, Shandana Gulzar and Moazam Butt advocate said that there was serious threat to life of Imran Khan.

“We will take all possible steps to raise a voice for ensuring security to the life of the PTI founder Imran Khan and urge the party workers to step up efforts for a vigorous campaign to get our chief released at the earliest,” they said.

The PTI, they said, would use all options for early release of the party’s detained leaders, saying that there were serious threats to life of Imran Khan.

They also referred to statements of Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders including Marriyum Aurangzeb and Rana Sanaullah and said that they should be held accountable for sending life threats to the PTI founder.

“We will take the PML-N leader to court. We will file petitions against them,” Moazam Butt said and urged the legal fraternity to fulfill their professional duties for rule of law in the country.

Referring to a letter of judges of Islamabad high court, he said all the institutions should work in their constitutional framework to avoid conflict.

Shandana Gulzar said that her party was ready to launch a movement for the release of Imran Khan. She asked the party leaders, particularly the elected representatives to fulfill the promises they had made with the voters, join hands for a vigorous campaign against the victimization of PTI leadership.

