Public gathering in capital: IHC directs authorities to grant permission to PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Wednesday, directed the authorities to grant permission to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a public gathering in the federal capital.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the directions after hearing the PTI’s petition against the administration’s decision to deny permission to hold the public gathering in the city.

In the petition, the PTI through its counsel Sher Afzal Marwat sought directions to the respondents for issuance of NOC to the petitioner for holding the public gathering either on 30.03.2024 or 06.04.2024.

During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioner contended that earlier an application was moved before respondent No4 but the same has been turned down for reasons which are not cogent.

Earlier, the district administration had turned down PTI’s request filed by party leader Aamir Mughal, for the power show on March 30 citing “law and order” concerns.

The IHC CJ emphasized that public gatherings are for everyone and directed the authorities to finalise the terms and conditions with the PTI regarding the public gathering.

At this, the government’s counsel complained that the party had violated previous agreements with the administration.

Justice Farooq said “do not impose unusual conditions and allow them to hold the public gathering as per the standard terms of reference.”

Marwat said “the party now wishes to hold a public gathering on April 6 instead of March 30. The PTI is ready to abide by all conditions,” he added.

The public prosecutor referred to the incident of terrorism that happened Tuesday.

Responding to the government lawyer’s contention regarding Tuesday’s terrorist attack that killed six people including five Chinese engineers in Shangla, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the IHC chief justice remarked that “life does not come to a halt and it goes on.” He added, “We have to end terrorism in this way.”

Then, the state counsel asked for time to respond after getting directions, to which, the judge stressed that he had the authority to decide on the matter and that he was not seeking the former’s consent.

Speaking to the PTI lawyer, Justice Farooq said that they should ensure that the public gathering remains free of commotion and any sort of vandalism.

