Karachi airport: seven PIA flights cancelled

INP Published 28 Mar, 2024 06:03am

KARACHI: Seven flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) were cancelled from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Wednesday on technical grounds.

The national carrier’s Sui-bound flight was cancelled from Karachi, while two Islamabad-bound flights were also called off from Karachi while another Islamabad-headed flight was facing a delay.

Moreover, two Lahore-bound flights were cancelled from Jinnah Airport. PIA’s Sukkur and Multan-bound flights were also called off citing technical grounds.

However, three PIA flights will operate as per schedule. Meanwhile, one PIA flight has landed at Jinnah Airport from Saudi Arabia.

