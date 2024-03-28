AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 16.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 104.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 117.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 27.29 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (7.48%)
PIBTL 5.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 107.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 23.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,878 Increased By 74.1 (1.09%)
BR30 22,569 Increased By 261.4 (1.17%)
KSE100 66,548 Increased By 641.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 21,915 Increased By 207 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-28

Senate elections: Balochistan parties agree to get candidates elected unopposed

INP Published 28 Mar, 2024 06:06am

QUETTA: Six large parliamentary parties in Balochistan on Wednesday have decided to get their all candidates from the province elected unopposed in the Senate elections.

Sources said that the parties had also agreed on the distribution of seats amongst themselves. Sources revealed that out of a total 11 seats, both the PML-N and the PPP would get three seats each, while the JUI-F would get two and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), the National Party (NP) and the Awami National Party would get one seat each.

Out of three seats which the PML-N would get, they informed, two would be general and one for women.

Similarly, the PPP would get, sources disclosed, one general seat, one for a technocrat and one for women.

Likewise, out of two seats, which the JUI-F would get, one would be general and one would be that for a technocrat.

Syedal Nasir and Agha Shah Zeb Durrani will be the PML-N candidates for two general seats, while Rahat Faeq Jamali will be the party’s candidate for the women’s seat.

PPP Balochistan President Changez Jamali would be the party’s candidate for the general seat and Bilal Mandokhel for the technocrat seat.

JUI-F had fielded Ahmad Khan Khilji as its candidate for the general seat while the party’s provincial Ameer Maulana Abdul Wasay would be the candidate for the technocrat seat, sources informed.

Jan Muhammad Buledi would be the NP’s candidate and Aimal Wali Khan would be the ANP candidate for the general seat.

Hasna Bano would be the joint candidate of all parliamentary parties for the women’s seat.

Former caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar would be got elected as a senator as an independent from the quota of BAP.

Total, 35 candidates had filed their nomination papers for 11 Senate seats from Balochistan.

SENATE Balochistan Senate elections Balochistan parties

Comments

200 characters

Senate elections: Balochistan parties agree to get candidates elected unopposed

Thatta Cat-III wind projects: PPIB develops ‘new arrangements’

Outstanding dues: Iranian firm Sunir seeks PM’s help

NAC to approve Q2 GDP estimates today

SIFC set to brief ‘new guard’ on previous decisions

Full court discusses judges’ letter to SJC

‘The Federation, in light of Entry 50, cannot tax the capital value of immovable property at all’

No CCoP meeting under Dar’s chairmanship held so far

PIA privatisation: ‘scheme of arrangement’ endorsed

Chinese investment: CCP to ink MoU with SAMR

Multivitamins, natural health products: FBR imposes 20pc duty on import

Read more stories