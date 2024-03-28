Italian CG hosts Iftar dinner

KARACHI: The third edition of Iftar dinner was hosted by Consul General of Italy in Karachi, Danilo Giurdanella at a local hotel on Wednesday evening.

The event was organised for the Muslims and non-Muslims residing in Karachi including government officials, diplomats, religious clerics and local dignitaries to commemorate the holy month of Ramadan and promote inter-faith harmony.

Dignitaries present were Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Faryal Talpur, Minister for Health Dr Azra Pechuho, Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Minister for Irrigation and Food Jam Khan Shoro, MD Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works Rear Admiral Salman Ilyas, former caretaker information minister Sindh Ahmed Shah and others.

A large number of diplomats, professionals and people from different walks of life attended the Iftar dinner.

The Italian Consul General welcomed the guests and thanked them for taking out time during the holy month of Ramadan. Danilo Giurdanella stated that the underling idea of hosting the Iftar is to together with one another, setting aside differences that exist among individuals and to be able to find the shared humanistic values that are universal to mankind.

Food is an element that brings us all together in times of joy, in times of sorrow, it provides us with an opportunity share a meal with others on the same table irrespective of their caste, religion or culture

He said, “We are more similar than to one another than we think. It is only a matter of perspective, how we view this world or one another. I have said this before and I reiterate once again, only through dialogue, I believe that the misconceptions about religions can be better understood in the world.”

CG hoped that this Ramadan, which also coincides with Nauroz, Holi, Chinese New Year and Easter period, brings health, prosperity, happiness to all of mankind and may these initiatives make this world a better place with our conscious efforts and mindfulness to promote peace and tolerance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024