Mobilink Bank launches ‘Center of Excellence for Women’

ISLAMABAD: Mobilink Bank, Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank, has reaffirmed its commitment to women’s financial inclusion with the launch of the country’s first “Center of Excellence for Women” in partnership with Arid Agriculture University, a leading agricultural institution in Pakistan, to advance financial education.

In this joint endeavor, Mobilink Bank will serve as the exclusive financial partner for Arid University’s outreach programme, which extends its services to approximately 200 rural villages in the Potohar region. Alongside offering customized financial services, the bank will actively contribute to advancing agricultural education by supporting financial literacy training, skills development, and capacity building for women.

Mobilink Bank is part of the VEON group, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers in six dynamic markets that are home to 7% of the world’s population.

Pakistan’s agricultural sector is a powerhouse, contributing a substantial 24% to the GDP and engaging nearly half of the country’s workforce. Women constitute 45% of this agricultural labour force, predominantly employed on small farms. Despite their critical role, women farmers encounter multiple challenges, particularly in accessing financial services and technology. Recognizing these challenges, Mobilink Bank has taken proactive measures by launching the “Center of Excellence for Women” under its flagship initiative, the Women Inspirational Network (WIN) program, to empower women, promote financial inclusion, bridge existing gender gaps, and propel their economic growth.

Speaking about the initiative, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, Chief Operating Officer Mobilink Bank, said, “We are deeply committed to fostering growth within Pakistan’s agricultural sector, recognizing its vital role in the nation’s rural landscape.

Currently, 40% of our borrowers are engaged in agriculture, highlighting our dedication to supporting those who form the backbone of rural communities. Understanding their challenges, we strive to empower them with innovative financial solutions.

One such initiative is our WIN program, which has already made strides by imparting valuable skills and knowledge to thousands of women nationwide. We are poised to take another leap forward by partnering with Arid University. With the launch of this center, we are expanding our reach and equipping more women, particularly women farmers, with the essential digital and financial tools they need to thrive in today’s challenging landscape.”

