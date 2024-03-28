AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Development projects: minister reviews progress

LAHORE: Senior Minister Punjab Maryam Aurungzeb has directed to undertake strict monitoring of development projects...
Recorder Report Published 28 Mar, 2024 06:27am

LAHORE: Senior Minister Punjab Maryam Aurangzeb has directed to undertake strict monitoring of development projects along with reviewing quality, speed and transparency for timely completion of these projects after every 3 months. These directions were being issued during the Planning & Development Board meeting.

The latest situation of such development projects being run through foreign financial assistance was reviewed during the meeting.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman apprised that 11 development projects through the World Bank financial assistance and 8 development projects through the Asian Development Bank fiscal assistance are ongoing in the Punjab province.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb while addressing the meeting stated that the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed to ensure emergency care in the Basic Health Centres along with provision of ECG and other medical facilities.

Marriyum Aurangzeb apprised that CM Maryam Nawaz aspires to further improve and enhance bilateral cooperation with the World Bank, ADB and other donor agencies. She highlighted that under the leadership of CM, Punjab province would become progressive as well as prosperous through excellent planning and coordination.

