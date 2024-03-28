CM approves setting up of new anti-narcotics dept

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved establishment of a new department for anti-narcotics and building of three police stations for drug control. The approval was given during a meeting, here Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, the CM directed to set up a tax consultancy unit and called for broadening the tax net to bring all those in to the tax net. She directed to clear the backlog of registration plates of motor vehicles.

The meeting was briefed that 13 excise check posts will be established to prevent smuggling and drug smuggling.

Regarding registration of new vehicles, the CM instructed authorities to clear the backlog of registration plates of motor vehicles. Those people who are not in the tax net should be brought into the tax net, she instructed. She stressed that tax on houses needs to be rationalised.

The CM instructed to make assessment report on difference in tax according to rental value and

DC rate. She

accorded approval that a tax consultancy unit will be set up.

The meeting was briefed that e-title document for e-registration of vehicles is launched due to which 12.5 percent increase in tax collection was recorded. The Excise Department will provide services through knock-on program. Excise Department will also work with Safe City Authority for recovery of challan.

Moreover, the CM in another meeting announced to give 50,000 solar systems across Punjab under Chief Minister Roshan Gharana Program.

With the budget outlay of Rs 12.6 billion, 50,000 protected consumers using 100 units monthly will be given solar systems through balloting In Phase-I. Gradually home based solar systems will be provided to other consumers of Punjab. A solar system will include advanced solar plate, inverter, battery and other allied accessories.

The CM directed to initiate immediate steps for the installation of one kilowatt solar systems. She also directed to bring in solar systems of the latest technology.

Provincial Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretaries Energy, Finance, Chief Executive Officer PPDCL, Managing Director PPDB and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

