Android devices: Experts warn against downloading apps from unofficial sources

ISLAMABAD: Experts from Kaspersky cautioned that the users of Android devices should exercise caution and avoid downloading apps from unofficial sources.

Hafeez Rahman, Technical group manager at Kaspersky told Business Recorder on Wednesday that frequently, these apps lack exploitation functionality and depend solely on permissions granted by the user. Furthermore, using anti-malware tools can help preserve the integrity of user’s Android device.

Three new dangerous Android malware variants have been analyzed by Kaspersky researchers. The Tambir, Dwphon, and Gigabud malicious programmes exhibit diverse features, ranging from downloading other programmes and credential theft to bypassing two-factor authentication and screen recording, jeopardizing user privacy and security.

In 2023, Kaspersky solutions blocked nearly 33.8 million attacks on mobile devices from malware, adware, and riskware, highlighting a 50% global increase of such attacks from the previous year’s figures. Android malware and riskware activity surged in 2023 after two years of relative calm, returning to early 2021 levels by the end of the year.

