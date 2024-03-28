AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KU VC distributes appointment letters to students

Recorder Report Published 28 Mar, 2024 06:30am

KARACHI: The Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi distributed appointment letters among 30 students of the KU and other public sector universities of Sindh. The United Bank Limited has offered jobs to hundreds of students of the University of Karachi and other public sector varsities in the province.

The UBL has initiated a two-day recruitment drive at the KU SYM Professional Development Centre for the students of the University of Karachi which also attracts students of different universities as well. The KU and the UBL management decided to allow them to be a part of the recruitment drive and in the end, also select a good number of students from universities other than the University of Karachi.

The UBL management arranged panel interviews with the students and offered internships and job opportunities to the students on the spot. The fresh appointees after completing their job training received the job letters from the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi at the KU Secretariat.

On this occasion, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that the purpose of such activities is to enhance the skills of students so that they can be prepared for the corporate sector. He mentioned that such measures provide the best opportunities to the students, and motivate them to utilize their talents.

Earlier, the Manager of UBL Karachi University Campus Branch Quratulain Karim said that the UBL is providing internship facilities of various durations in different sections of the branch to the students of the University of Karachi throughout the semesters. She further said that newly appointed bankers would be asked to serve in their native towns or nearby areas for their convenience.

The Dean of Faculty of Sciences Professor Dr Mussarat Jahan Yusuf, Dean of Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Shaista Tabassum, Dean of Faculty of Pharmacy Professor Dr Muhammad Haris Shoaib, Dean of Faculty of Law Justice Retired Hasan Firoz, Dean of Faculty of Islamic Studies Professor Dr Zahid Ali Zahidi, the KU Director SYM Professional Development Centre Dr Syed Asim Ali, in-charge Students’ Guidance Counselling and Placement Bureau Dr Ghazal Khawaja Hummayun, Students Advisor Dr Nosheen Raza, Advisor Campus Security Affairs Dr Salman Zubair, UBL Regional Manager Amjad Khan, District Manager Muhammad Owais, and others were also present on this occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

