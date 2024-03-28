AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 16.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 104.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 117.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 27.29 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (7.48%)
PIBTL 5.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 107.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 23.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,878 Increased By 74.1 (1.09%)
BR30 22,569 Increased By 261.4 (1.17%)
KSE100 66,548 Increased By 641.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 21,915 Increased By 207 (0.95%)
PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 28 Mar, 2024 06:30am

KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR28.987 billion and the number of lots traded was 23,311.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 15.952 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.943 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.182 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.720 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.639 billion), Silver (PKR 1.545 billion), SP 500 (PKR 260.243 million), Brent (PKR 213.321 million), DJ (PKR 187.908 million), Copper (PKR 127.007 million), Natural Gas (PKR 119.036 million), Japan Equity (PKR 67.229 million) and Palladium (PKR 27.952 million).

In Agricultural commodities,15 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 19.511 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PMEX PMEX daily trading report

