KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR28.987 billion and the number of lots traded was 23,311.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 15.952 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.943 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.182 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.720 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.639 billion), Silver (PKR 1.545 billion), SP 500 (PKR 260.243 million), Brent (PKR 213.321 million), DJ (PKR 187.908 million), Copper (PKR 127.007 million), Natural Gas (PKR 119.036 million), Japan Equity (PKR 67.229 million) and Palladium (PKR 27.952 million).

In Agricultural commodities,15 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 19.511 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024