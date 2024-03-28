AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 16.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 104.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 117.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 27.29 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (7.48%)
PIBTL 5.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 107.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 23.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,878 Increased By 74.1 (1.09%)
BR30 22,569 Increased By 261.4 (1.17%)
KSE100 66,548 Increased By 641.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 21,915 Increased By 207 (0.95%)
China’s top coal mining province sees production ‘stabilising’

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2024 06:30am

BEIJING: China’s top coal-producing province of Shanxi intends to stabilise output of the fossil fuel this year with officials skipping production targets, after energy security concern saw targets rise in the previous two years.

The province accounted for nearly a third of production last year when overall national output hit a record high.

Shanxi Vice Governor Wu Wei told a provincial delegation at China’s annual parliamentary meeting that the province would “make every effort to stabilise coal production and supply”.

Shanxi delegate Zhang Linshan told reporters on the sidelines of last week’s provincial meeting that deliberations differed from last year, when the province announced an increase of 60 million metric tons for the year.

Shanxi targeted close to 1.37 billion metric tons for 2023, versus 2022 production of 1.31 billion tons.

Zhang also said Shanxi was unlikely to approve new coal mines. The change in approach is in line with a regulatory notice issued last month exhorting mines to curb overproduction, in part to prevent accidents.

There is also a trend toward the consolidation of coal mines in Shanxi, Zhang said.

Shanxi Coking Coal Group Chairman Zhao Jianze was quoted in local media last week recommending the industry consolidate production and bring small smaller mines under the purview of larger state-owned miners, such as Shanxi Coking Coal.

Lower coal prices last year weighed on the budget of resource-dependent Shanxi, one of China’s “rust belt” provinces. “Since last year, Shanxi’s fiscal growth has slowed down significantly due to factors such as the fall in coal prices and the decline in profit of industrial enterprises,” Wu said.

China coal mining

