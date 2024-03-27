AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, industrials rise

  • CSE All Share index settled up 0.87% at 11,434.49
Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2024 04:55pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in financials and industrial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.87% at 11,434.49.

Ceylinco Insurance PLC and LOLC Finance PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share index, rising 13.5% and 1.8%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 88.9 million shares from 80.7 million in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end higher after central bank lowers interest rates

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.89 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.3 million) from 2.43 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 45.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.86 billion rupees, data showed.

