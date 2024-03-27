AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 16.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 104.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 117.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 27.29 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (7.48%)
PIBTL 5.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 107.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 23.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,878 Increased By 74.1 (1.09%)
BR30 22,569 Increased By 261.4 (1.17%)
KSE100 66,548 Increased By 641.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 21,915 Increased By 207 (0.95%)
Life & Style

Fast-fashion retailer H&M delayed some campaigns due to Red Sea crisis

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2024 04:53pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

STOCKHOLM: H&M the world’s second-biggest listed fashion retailer, postponed the start of some Spring/Summer campaigns to adjust to shipping delays caused by the Red Sea crisis, CEO Daniel Erver said on Wednesday.

“We have made some short-term adaptation on the starting date and the launch date of campaigns,” Erver told Reuters in an interview, adding the impact on what is available to customers was minor.

He said the extent of the delay would vary from country to country, but could be around two weeks in some markets.

Walmart and Adidas cargo aboard, one ship’s voyage to avoid the Red Sea

Shipping firms have avoided the Suez Canal as militant attacks have led container vessels to be re-routed around the southern tip of Africa, adding to freight costs and delaying the arrival of clothes and shoes in Europe from factories in Asia.

H&M said in connection with its first quarter report on Wednesday that it was monitoring developments in the Red Sea and has acted to minimise any impact on the company’s product availability, freight costs and stock levels.

Erver told Reuters the retailer has taken steps to limit disruption, such as asking suppliers to ship products earlier than usual, and accelerating plans to shift production closer to customers.

UK exporters hit by Red Sea disruption: survey

H&M Red Sea attacks

