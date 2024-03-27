AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 16.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 104.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 117.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 27.29 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (7.48%)
PIBTL 5.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 107.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 23.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,878 Increased By 74.1 (1.09%)
BR30 22,569 Increased By 261.4 (1.17%)
KSE100 66,548 Increased By 641.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 21,915 Increased By 207 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Citi lays off 10 research staff in Asia Pacific as part of global revamp, sources say

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2024 01:57pm

HONG KONG: Citigroup Inc has laid off at least 10 people in its equities research department in Asia Pacific this week, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, as the bank pushes through the last phase of a sweeping global overhaul.

The bank, which has hundreds of employees in its equities research unit in the region, notified the impacted staff earlier this week, said the sources, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Citi declined to comment beyond a statement the Wall Street bank issued on Monday, which said the bank informed staff it had concluded “major actions” that it announced last September to revamp its structure and improve performance.

The reorganisation reduced management layers to eight from 13.

The latest reshuffle finalises Citi’s new structure and is part of a broader goal to trim its global workforce of 239,000 by 20,000 over the next two years.

One of the sources said that Citi will continue making cuts this week across all divisions at the bank in Asia-Pacific, including in investment banking. It is not immediately clear the total number of staff it is planning to cut in the region.

Citigroup probes senior IPO banker over bullying claims

The latest layoffs add to 20 job cuts in the equities research unit at the bank in January.

Citi eliminated 1,500 managerial roles comprising 13% of its worldwide leaders, CEO Jane Fraser said as the bank released its fourth-quarter results in January.

The changes would create annual savings of about $1 billion, she said at the time.

citigroup CEO Jane Fraser Citi lays off

Comments

200 characters

Citi lays off 10 research staff in Asia Pacific as part of global revamp, sources say

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Alleged interference by spy agencies: petition filed to probe IHC judges’ letter

Intense Israeli bombardment hits southern Gaza, calls for more aid grow

US says it doesn’t support Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project going forward

MCB Bank gets SBP’s green signal to commence Exchange Company operations

Engro Fertilizers to extend Rs5bn intercompany loan to EPCL

Oil falls 1% as US crude inventories surge

Co’s interest in RE projects: SIFC expresses reservations on UAE focal persons’ attitude

Early completion of Gwadar Power Plant ordered

PIA sell-off now in sight as BoD takes major step

Read more stories