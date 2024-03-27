AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 16.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 104.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 117.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 27.29 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (7.48%)
PIBTL 5.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 107.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 23.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,878 Increased By 74.1 (1.09%)
BR30 22,569 Increased By 261.4 (1.17%)
KSE100 66,548 Increased By 641.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 21,915 Increased By 207 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK’s FTSE 100 lacklustre at open as energy stocks fall

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2024 01:51pm

Britain’s FTSE 100 opened slightly lower on Wednesday, hurt by declines in energy and bank stocks but losses were limited by a jump in DS Smith shares after the paper and packaging firm confirmed it was in discussions with International Paper for a deal.

The export-heavy FTSE 100 was down 0.2% by 0823 GMT and the domestically-oriented FTSE 250 was down 0.1%.

The energy sector dropped 0.9% as oil prices fell for a second day after a report showed US crude stockpiles increased. Bank stocks also lagged 0.8%.

DS Smith jumped 7.7% after the firm confirmed it was in discussions with International Paper over an all-stock buyout for 5.72 billion pounds ($7.22 billion) from its US listed rival.

UK’s FTSE 100 edges lower as miners drag

Also capping losses, specialized products and service distributor Diploma soared 10.8% after the company said it will acquire Peerless Aerospace Fastener for 236 million pounds ($297.88 million).

Market participants remain focussed on a key reading of the US personal consumption expenditure price index (PCE), the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, which is due on Friday, when most global markets will be shut for the Good Friday holiday.

FTSE 100

Comments

200 characters

UK’s FTSE 100 lacklustre at open as energy stocks fall

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Alleged interference by spy agencies: petition filed to probe IHC judges’ letter

Intense Israeli bombardment hits southern Gaza, calls for more aid grow

US says it doesn’t support Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project going forward

MCB Bank gets SBP’s green signal to commence Exchange Company operations

Engro Fertilizers to extend Rs5bn intercompany loan to EPCL

Oil falls 1% as US crude inventories surge

Co’s interest in RE projects: SIFC expresses reservations on UAE focal persons’ attitude

Early completion of Gwadar Power Plant ordered

PIA sell-off now in sight as BoD takes major step

Read more stories