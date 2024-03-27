Russian rouble unchanged against the US dollar

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble was largely unchanged against the US dollar on Wednesday. By 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.02% higher at 92.68 to the dollar after trading in a range of 92.600 to 92.838.

Against the euro, the rouble rose 0.13% to 100.30 and gained 0.18% to 12.78 against the yuan.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, fell 1% to $85.40 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes rose.

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.33% to 1,119.86.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.27% to 3,294.68.