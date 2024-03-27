AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 16.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 104.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 117.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 25.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 107.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 23.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,878 Increased By 74.1 (1.09%)
BR30 22,569 Increased By 261.4 (1.17%)
KSE100 66,548 Increased By 641.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 21,915 Increased By 207 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble unchanged against the US dollar

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2024 01:30pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble was largely unchanged against the US dollar on Wednesday. By 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.02% higher at 92.68 to the dollar after trading in a range of 92.600 to 92.838.

Against the euro, the rouble rose 0.13% to 100.30 and gained 0.18% to 12.78 against the yuan.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, fell 1% to $85.40 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes rose.

Russian rouble slightly weakens against the US dollar

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.33% to 1,119.86.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.27% to 3,294.68.

Russian rouble

Comments

200 characters

Russian rouble unchanged against the US dollar

Rupee inches up against US dollar

Alleged interference by spy agencies: petition filed to probe IHC judges’ letter

Intense Israeli bombardment hits southern Gaza, calls for more aid grow

US says it doesn’t support Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project going forward

MCB Bank gets SBP’s green signal to commence Exchange Company operations

Engro Fertilizers to extend Rs5bn intercompany loan to EPCL

Oil falls 1% as US crude inventories surge

Co’s interest in RE projects: SIFC expresses reservations on UAE focal persons’ attitude

Early completion of Gwadar Power Plant ordered

PIA sell-off now in sight as BoD takes major step

Read more stories