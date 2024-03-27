AIRLINK 60.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
BOP receives NOC from SBP for BOP Exchange (Pvt) Ltd launch

Press Release Published 27 Mar, 2024 04:38am

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab is pleased to announce receiving of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the State Bank of Pakistan, to establish BOP Exchange (Pvt.) Limited with an initial capital of PKR 2.5 billion, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to providing comprehensive financial services.

BOP Exchange (Pvt.) Limited is set to redefine the landscape of currency exchange services in Pakistan with its customer-centric approach and cutting-edge technology. Leveraging the extensive network and expertise of The Bank of Punjab, BOP Exchange (Pvt) Limited aims to offer efficient, transparent, and secure foreign exchange solutions to individuals and businesses alike.

“We are delighted to introduce BOP Exchange (Pvt.) Limited as part of our diverse portfolio of financial services,” said Zafar Masud, President/CEO of The Bank of Punjab. “With the proposed launch of BOP Exchange, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering our customers with convenient and reliable solutions for their foreign exchange needs.”

BOP Exchange (Pvt) Limited will provide a wide range of services including currency exchange and remittances services, etc., catering to the evolving demands of a dynamic market. Backed by robust compliance measures and a dedicated team of professionals, the company is dedicated to ensuring seamless transactions and superior customer satisfaction.

This venture underscores The Bank of Punjab’s vision of becoming a comprehensive financial institution, offering a full suite of products and services to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

