AIRLINK 60.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
DGKC 64.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.92%)
FCCL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.18%)
FFBL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.86%)
FFL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 104.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.08%)
HUBC 117.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.97%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.93%)
MLCF 35.41 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.09%)
OGDC 122.39 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.81%)
PAEL 21.91 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
PIAA 25.39 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 107.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.55%)
SEARL 53.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.99%)
SNGP 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.95%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
TPLP 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.67%)
TRG 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.6%)
UNITY 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 6,804 Increased By 111.9 (1.67%)
BR30 22,307 Increased By 94.1 (0.42%)
KSE100 65,906 Increased By 488.9 (0.75%)
KSE30 21,708 Increased By 173.3 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-27

Indian refiners buy more US crude as Russia sanctions tighten

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2024 04:38am

HOUSTON: More than 250,000 barrels per day of US crude is set to arrive in India next month, the highest in more than a year, ship tracking data showed, amid tighter enforcement of sanctions on Russian crude.

India, the world’s third-biggest oil importer and consumer, is looking to diversify its oil supplies as fresh US sanctions on Moscow threaten to dent Russian oil sales to India, the biggest buyer of Russian seaborne crude.

About 7.6 million barrels of oil, or 256,000 barrels per day (bpd), were headed to India on three very large crude carriers and three Suezmax vessels, according to ship tracking firm Kpler.

The ships, which were largely headed to India’s west coast, were chartered by Reliance Industries, Vitol, Equinor and Sinokor, among others, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

India was the top buyer of Russian oil last year after other groups retreated from purchases following Western sanctions on Moscow for its invasion on Ukraine in February 2022.

Last month, the US tightened efforts to reduce Russia’s oil trade adding sanctions on state-owned shipping firm Sovcomflot and 14 crude oil tankers involved in Russian oil transportation.

India’s Reliance, operator of the world’s biggest refining complex, will not buy Russian oil loaded on tankers operated by Sovcomflot after recent US sanctions, sources told Reuters last week.

More Indian refiners plan to shun Sovcomflot vessels, which may weigh on imports of Russian oil and leave Russia with fewer outlets for its flagship product, sources said.

Russia US crude

Comments

200 characters

Indian refiners buy more US crude as Russia sanctions tighten

PIA sell-off now in sight as BoD takes major step

Cabinet approves 11-member board of PIA holding company

Co’s interest in RE projects: SIFC expresses reservations on UAE focal persons’ attitude

Use of System Charges: Higher unit cost will make power trade unfeasible?

NTDC asked to expedite work on power evacuation projects

FO says taking necessary steps to bring terrorists to justice

PM gives away excellence awards: Award-winning taxpayers to get ‘blue passport’, ‘honour card’

Stationery items: customs’ values revised

Local automobile industry in deep trouble: PAMA

Zafar Masud elected chairman of PBA

Read more stories