KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR23.883 billion and the number of lots traded was 19,218.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 11.947billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.327 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.085 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.042 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.893 billion), Silver (PKR 952.723 million), Natural Gas (PKR 562.196 million), SP 500 (PKR 386.602 million), Brent (PKR 217.079 million), DJ (PKR 176.959 million), Japan Equity (PKR 156.687 million), Copper (PKR 106.437 million) and Palladium (PKR 27.841 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 10 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 12.754 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024