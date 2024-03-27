AIRLINK 60.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
DGKC 64.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.92%)
FCCL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.18%)
FFBL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.86%)
FFL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 104.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.08%)
HUBC 117.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.97%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.93%)
MLCF 35.41 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.09%)
OGDC 122.39 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.81%)
PAEL 21.91 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
PIAA 25.39 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 107.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.55%)
SEARL 53.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.99%)
SNGP 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.95%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
TPLP 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.67%)
TRG 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.6%)
UNITY 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 6,804 Increased By 111.9 (1.67%)
BR30 22,307 Increased By 94.1 (0.42%)
KSE100 65,906 Increased By 488.9 (0.75%)
KSE30 21,708 Increased By 173.3 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-27

Gold advances on weaker dollar

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2024 04:38am

BENGALURU: Gold prices climbed on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker US dollar, while investors waited for data due later in the week to reveal underlying inflation trends that will help gauge the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate stance.

Spot gold rose 0.5%, to $2,182.77 per ounce, by 09:58 a.m. EDT (1358 GMT), having jumped as much as 1.3% earlier in the session. US gold futures for April delivery rose 0.3%, to $2,183.00.

The dollar index slipped 0.1%, making gold cheaper for overseas buyers. “Closer to the summer, you’re going to see gold go higher just with the expectation of rate cuts, unless the Fed changes stance or makes some announcement that they’re taking cuts off the table, which I don’t see them doing at this point,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures. Market focus is on the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index data due on Friday. “If the (PCE) numbers are higher than expected, then gold will probably pull back, but I expect those dips to be brought up fairly quickly,” Haberkorn said. Market reaction to the data may only be seen next week, on account of the Good Friday holiday.

Non-yielding bullion logged a record high of $2,222.39 last week after Fed policymakers indicated that they still expected to cut rates by three-quarters of a percentage point by end-2024.

Gold Prices

Comments

200 characters

Gold advances on weaker dollar

PIA sell-off now in sight as BoD takes major step

Cabinet approves 11-member board of PIA holding company

Co’s interest in RE projects: SIFC expresses reservations on UAE focal persons’ attitude

Use of System Charges: Higher unit cost will make power trade unfeasible?

NTDC asked to expedite work on power evacuation projects

FO says taking necessary steps to bring terrorists to justice

PM gives away excellence awards: Award-winning taxpayers to get ‘blue passport’, ‘honour card’

Stationery items: customs’ values revised

Local automobile industry in deep trouble: PAMA

Zafar Masud elected chairman of PBA

Read more stories