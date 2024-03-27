Aitchison principal gets 28 days leave: Governor writes to CM for appointments in varsities

LAHORE: The Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman /Chancellor has written a letter to Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz to draw her attention for permanent appointments to the most important posts in universities across Punjab.

The governor Punjab said that in the past appointments to the statutory posts were not made in time in the universities across Punjab resultantly the most important positions of the universities including vice chancellor; registrar, treasurers and controller of examinations are lying vacant. He said that these positions play a key role in running the universities in a better way. He emphasized that immediate steps should be taken for permanent appointments to these positions so that the universities can make progress in the fields of education and research.

Meanwhile, the governor approved the 28-day ex-Pakistan leave of Principal Aitchison College Michael A. Thomson. In the absence of Principal Aitchison College, Amna Kamran and Khalid Noon Barsar will look after the administrative affairs in his place.

