Mar 26, 2024
Pakistan PIAA (Pakistan International Airlines Corp) 25.39 Increased By ▲ 7.49%

International investors express interest in Pakistan’s PIA, airports, says aviation ministry

  • An adviser for the deal tells Pakistan’s ministry of defence production and aviation that 'seven international investors including Germany, France, Netherlands, Qatar, UAE, Malaysia and Turkiye have shown interest' besides local groups
Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2024 10:00pm

ISLAMABAD: Seven international investors have expressed interest in Pakistan’s national flag carrier and airports which the South Asian nation has put up for sale, the aviation ministry said on Tuesday.

Islamabad plans to sell the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and outsource three of its airports in a bid to stem losses and generate foreign exchange reserves at a time when the country’s $350 billion economy faces a balance of payment crisis.

Board gives nod to PIA privatisation plan

An adviser for the deal told Pakistan’s ministry of defence production and aviation that “seven international investors including Germany, France, Netherlands, Qatar, UAE, Malaysia and Turkiye have shown their interest” besides local groups, the statement said.

The ministry did not clarify whether the investors are companies or governments.

Islamabad has engaged the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) as an advisor for the outsourcing process, and EY for the airline deal.

Resumption of PIA flights: UK says working closely with govt at technical level

The push to expedite the sales comes ahead of Pakistan seeking yet another bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after a current standby arrangement expires on April 11.

