AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-23

Resumption of PIA flights: UK says working closely with govt at technical level

Recorder Report Published 23 Mar, 2024 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: The United Kingdom says that it is working closely with Pakistan at the technical level to support the resumption of PIA flights at the earliest possible.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held separate meetings with the UK Minister of State for South Asia and Commonwealth, Lord Tariq Ahmad, and with the Minister of State for Development, Andrew Mitchell, at the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office in London on Friday, Foreign Office said in a statement here.

Pakistan-UK relations, regional and global security, Pakistan’s role at the UN and other multilateral forums as well as Pakistan’s economic and development vision came under discussion, according to the statement.

The two sides underscored the deep bonds of friendship and amity that exist between Pakistan and the UK.

Next steps for further deepening of relations including leveraging the untapped potential of the British Pakistani diaspora to further expand trade and investment opportunities, were also discussed.

In response to Foreign Minister Dar’s call for early resumption of PIA flights to the UK, the UK side assured that it was working closely with Pakistan at the technical level to support the resumption of flights at the earliest possible, the statement added.

It added that the foreign minister assured the UK side that all technical issues on Pakistan’s side would be resolved at the earliest, enabling PIA to resume flights to the UK.

Discussing Afghanistan, the Minister of State for South Asia thanked the foreign minister for Pakistan’s continued support on resettlement of Afghan nationals.

The foreign minister apprised him about the current situation.

Foreign Minister Dar expressed wishes for complete health and recovery for King Charles III as well as the Princess of Wales.

The foreign minister also extended cordial invitations to Foreign Secretary Cameron, Minister Lord Ahmad and Minister Mitchell to visit Pakistan, which were received with appreciation.

It added that Lord Ahmad felicitated Foreign Minister Dar on assuming the position of foreign minister, and expressed the desire to work closely with the new government going forward.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PIA UK Foreign Office Ishaq Dar PIA flights Pakistan UK relations Tariq Ahmad

Comments

200 characters

Resumption of PIA flights: UK says working closely with govt at technical level

Privatisation of Discos, various IPPs projects under study

Pakistan, China agree to expedite CPEC Phase-2

PM forms CCoSOEs with finance minister in chair

PM takes charge of ECC, CCoE

SLA: IMF waiting for release of March data?

Forex dealers, ECs, others: e-integration with FBR made mandatory

Livestock, sugar, other commodities: Ban on export proposed by Jam

SC seeks reports on ‘conversion’ of agri land

Tax system digitalisation: PTBA says concerned at certain provisions of new SRO

Chinese investment: cabinet panel notified

Read more stories