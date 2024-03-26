AIRLINK 60.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.74%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
DFML 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
DGKC 64.80 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.22%)
FCCL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.18%)
FFBL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
FFL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
GGL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 104.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.61%)
HUBC 117.52 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.14%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.02%)
KOSM 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.3%)
MLCF 35.41 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.64%)
OGDC 122.39 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (2.67%)
PAEL 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.04%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 107.37 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.14%)
PRL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.08%)
PTC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
SEARL 53.63 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.76%)
SNGP 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
SSGC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
TELE 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.3%)
TPLP 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.67%)
TRG 69.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
UNITY 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 6,804 Increased By 111.9 (1.67%)
BR30 22,307 Increased By 94.1 (0.42%)
KSE100 65,906 Increased By 488.9 (0.75%)
KSE30 21,708 Increased By 173.3 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end higher after central bank lowers interest rates

  • CSE All Share index settled up 0.90% at 11,335.53
Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2024 04:31pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, after the central bank lowered interest rates.

The country’s central bank lowered interest rates by 50 basis points in an unexpected move on Tuesday and said there was space to ease policy further as it prioritises growth to steer the economy out of its worst financial crisis in decades.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.90% at 11,335.53.

Every sector except for communication services rose on the day. Financial stocks rose the most, followed by industrials.

LOLC Finance PLC and LOLC Holdings PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 9.43% and 7.04%, respectively.

Industrials, consumer staples drag Sri Lanka shares; February inflation drops

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 80.7 million shares from 54.3 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.43 billion Sri Lankan rupees (about $8 million) from 1.29 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 2.4 billion rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 64.9 million rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka shares end higher after central bank lowers interest rates

FC soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed in attack on Pakistan naval base

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Board gives nod to PIA privatisation plan

PM Shehbaz says macroeconomic stability, economic growth priority of govt

OGDCL discovers gas reserves in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

KSE-100 settles near 66,000 as bullish trend continues

Oil little changed as markets weigh Russian supply woes

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

10 Discos seek Rs2.765trn tariff adjustment

Major tax base-broadening initiative: ‘Tajir Dosti’ plan to be extended to more cities

Read more stories