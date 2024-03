HONG KONG: UBS plans to tap growth in Asia and increase assets sourced from clients in the region to 20% in five-six years, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said on Tuesday.

This would be up from around 15% of its $5.2 trillion assets the Swiss banking giant currently manages globally, according to Ermotti who spoke at the Milken Institute Global Investors’ Symposium held in Hong Kong.