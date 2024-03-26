Major tax base-broadening initiative: ‘Tajir Dosti’ plan to be extended to more cities

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched a pilot project of Tajir Dost Scheme, 2024, at federal and provincial capitals, which would be extended to other cities at a later stage.

Sources told Business Recorder on Monday that the first phase of the scheme has been launched in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Quetta. Later, the scheme would be implemented in the remaining cities including Faisalabad.

When asked why Rawalpindi has been selected for the scheme which is not capital, sources added that the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi cannot be separated and thus, the names of the adjacent cities have been included in the notified list of the scheme.

Tax experts told Business Recorder that the criteria for the selection of cities seem to be fixed on a political basis. The FBR should have selected cities where maximum economic activity is being captured. However, instead of picking potential cities, the FBR has notified the cities on a political basis. Major cities having maximum economic activities such as Faisalabad and Sialkot have been ignored where a large number of wholesalers, dealers, and retailers are operating.

Tajir Dost Scheme, 2024 will be applicable to the traders and shopkeepers operating through a fixed place of business including a shop, store, warehouse, office or similar physical place located within the territorial civil limits including cantonments in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, and Rawalpindi for registration and payment of minimum advance tax.

In the said cities, the shopkeepers including wholesalers, dealers, retailers, manufacturers cum retailers, importers cum retailers, or such persons who combines the activity of retail and wholesale with any other business activity or other person in the supply chain of goods.

