World Water Day celebrated

HYDERABAD: World Water Day was celebrated under the theme "Water for Peace" by the Research and Development Foundation (RDF), Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, and Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA), with support from WHH in Mirpurkhas.

Mustafa Ujjan, MD of SIDA, emphasized the pivotal role of water in peace development and stressed the importance of efficient water management practices. Gohram Baloch, an agriculture expert, underscored the significance of water for food security and agricultural development, advocating for improved water governance in the province.

Professor Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar delivered a keynote speech highlighting the critical importance of World Water Day. He pointed out that Sindh is grappling with water scarcity exacerbated by lower riparian rights and population growth, leading to an increase in per capita water consumption. He also noted challenges such as water pollution, sea intrusion, and groundwater deterioration, emphasizing the need for a holistic approach. He proposed the "5 R Integrated Approach" comprising reducing waste water, reusing used water, recharging groundwater, recycling waste water, and respecting water at all levels.

Iftkhar Talpur, representing WHH, showcased water-related community projects. Umama Solangi, Assistant Commissioner of Mirpurkhas, along with Awais, Kaenat, Dr. Gorchani, Rozina, and Dr. Aftab Rajper, also addressed the audience. Prior to the event, Niaz Sial, Senior Programme Head of RDF, welcomed attendees and highlighted the significance of World Water Day. He also proposes a way forward for addressing water challenges.

The event drew participation from community members, both male and female, farmers, and stakeholders. Several photographs were captured during the event to document the proceedings.

