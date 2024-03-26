IK’s attendance issue: Jail authorities directed to ensure attendance on next date of hearing

ISLAMABAD: Despite court directives, the Adiala jail superintendent did not appear before the court, hearing the bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in six cases and his wife Bushra Bibi in one case.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, during the previous hearing, had directed the Adiala jail superintendent to appear in person before it, after it was informed that Khan’s attendance was not marked via video link due to poor internet signals in six cases registered against Khan in Tarnol, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Secretariat police stations.

At the start of the hearing, Adiala authorities submit its reply on contempt of court notice and technical report before the court.

The Adiala jail authorities informed the court that Khan’s attendance via video link was not marked as the main server was down. Khan’s counsel Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared before the court.

According to the written order of the court, the deputy superintendent jail has submitted a written reply in detail. The NRTC facility is still not in working condition. The matter regarding the attendance of the accused through video link is already pending adjudication before the Islamabad High Court (IHC), it says.

The order says that the jail authorities are hereby directed to ensure the attendance of the accused in person or through video link on the next date of the hearing to be held on April 4.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024