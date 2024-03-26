26 districts of country: Govt starts new polio eradication campaign

ISLAMABAD: The government in collaboration with other partners has started a new polio eradication campaign to immunise over 8.8 million children under the age of five against the paralysing poliovirus in 26 districts of the country.

This polio outbreak response campaign is being held in 11 districts of Balochistan, seven districts of Sindh and five districts of Punjab after the detection of polio cases in Dera Bugti and Chaman and the detection of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in sewage samples of several districts of these provinces.

Urging parents to vaccinate their children, Federal Secretary for Health Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said, “Protecting children from incurable polio is a top priority for the government, which is why in response to virus detections, we are deploying polio teams during Ramadan to vaccinate children and keep their immunity against polio high.”

He added: “Poliovirus can leave your child paralyzed for life and it is critical for children to have the immunity to fight off infection. I urge all parents in these districts where the virus has been found to open your door to vaccinators and ensure that your children receive two drops of this essential vaccine.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024