Ogra conducts public hearing at Lahore

Recorder Report Published 26 Mar, 2024 04:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) conducted public hearing at Lahore Monday, against the petition submitted by the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) (the petitioner) for Determination of its Estimated Revenue Requirement/prescribed prices for Fiscal year 2024-25.

The petitioner has projected average prescribed price for fiscal year 2024-25 at Rs2,276.66 per MMBTU under natural gas business thereby claiming an increase of Rs475.95/MMBTU over existing price.

The petitioner has further demanded previous years’ shortfall at Rs2,646.19/MMBTU fiscal year 2024-25, the petitioner has demanded aggregate average prescribed price at Rs4,446.89/MMBTU for fiscal year 2024-25. Besides above, the petitioner has claimed RLNG cost of service at Rs325.08 per MMBTU for FY-2024-25.

Chairman OGRA Masroor Khan, Member Oil Zainul Abideen Qureshi and Member Finance Naeem Ghouri along with senior executives of OGRA heard the petition.

The interveners also presented their point of view which was made part of the record.

The OGRA has also scheduled to conduct another public hearing at Peshawar on March 27, 2024, thereby, providing opportunity of hearing to the stakeholders, consumers and general public for their valuable input and suggestions to the federal government.

Further, all categories of gas consumers were also invited through their monthly gas bills to participate in the said public hearings.

The OGRA shall issue SNGPL’s determination of Estimated Revenue Requirement FY 2024-25, in due course of time, after conducting a public hearing in Peshawar.

