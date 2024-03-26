AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Ambassador of Turkiye meets Speaker Punjab Assembly

Recorder Report Published 26 Mar, 2024 04:20am

LAHORE: Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan met with the Ambassador of Turkiye, Dr. Mehmet Paçac, along with his delegation at the Assembly Chamber. The delegation included Consul General Turkey Durmus Bastug, Trade counselor Nooruddin and Ghazanfar Mahmood Director to the Ambassador.

During the meeting, mutual interests, national conditions, and parliamentary affairs were discussed. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stated that the exchange of parliamentary delegations would further strengthen the decades-old friendship and love between Pakistan and Turkiye.

The exchange of parliamentary delegations, economic cooperation, and people-to-people contacts can further solidify relations between the two countries. Agreement was reached on collaboration in various fields including trade, investment, education, and culture.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan emphasized the need for mutual cooperation between Turkey and Pakistan for progress in various sectors. Both countries are bound by historical ties of shared religion and culture. They noted that Pakistan offers excellent investment opportunities for Turkish businessmen. Both countries stand by each other in every difficult time.

Speaker Punjab Assembly praised Turkey’s efforts in the reconstruction after the devastating earthquakes.

Dr. Mehmet Paçac congratulated Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on elected as Speaker of the Punjab Assembly and say’s Turkey views all developments and reforms in all sectors of Pakistan’s life with great interest.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan presented a picture of the Assembly building and gifts to Dr. Mehmet Paçac on this occasion. Additional Secretary Malik Khalil Ahmed, Staff Officer Imad Hussain Bhalli, and Punjab Assembly Spokesperson Rao Majid Ali were also present at the event.

Later Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan participated in the tree plantation campaign by planting a tree of Alstonia in the Punjab Assembly. He prayed for the prosperity and happiness of the country and the success of the ongoing tree plantation campaign throughout the country.

