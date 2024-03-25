Imad, Amir return as PCB announces 29 players for Kakul fitness camp

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a list of 29 players – including Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir, both of whom withdrew their retirements on Sunday – who would undergo a fitness camp in Kakul, Abbottabad.

The cricket board said in a press release that the camp, organised in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, was designed to prepare the players for the upcoming series and tournaments, including the home T20I series against New Zealand, the away T20I series against Ireland and England, and the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies.

The camp is scheduled to commence on March 26 and will conclude on April 8. The players will report to the camp later today.

The camp will focus on team building and aims to enhance the physical and mental strength of the players, ensuring they are in the best condition to face the challenges ahead. Under the guidance of experienced trainers and coaches, the players will undergo a comprehensive training regime tailored to elevate their fitness levels, agility, leadership, strategic thinking and overall performance on the field.

Players names are:

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Haseebullah, Saud Shakeel, Usman Khan, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan Khan Niazi, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Mehran Mumtaz, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Ali, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Aamir Jamal, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Amir.