Mar 25, 2024
Adnan Siddiqui, Sajal Ali celebrate presidential honours

BR Life & Style Published March 25, 2024 Updated March 25, 2024 02:37pm

Actors Adnan Siddiqui and Sajal Ali celebrated their recent presidential honours on social media, as they were commended for their contribution to their respective fields on Pakistan Day.

Siddiqui was honoured with a Pride of Performance award, while Ali received a Tamgha-e-Imtiaz. Director Bilal Lashari of ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ was also honoured with a Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

Civil award ceremonies were held in the federal and provincial capitals on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

Sajal Ali, Adnan Siddiqui, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan honoured with civil awards

Siddiqui celebrated the honour with a note on Instagram, citing how he is “overwhelmed with emotions.”

The actor went on to thank many in the industry who have helped him during the course of his career.

“I am deeply indebted to PTV, Anwar mamu (Anwar Maqsood sahib), Qasim Jalali sahib, and Fatima Surayya Bajia (Bajjo) who played pivotal roles in planting the seed of my acting career,” he wrote.

“Today, as I stand here with this esteemed award, I want you to know that it belongs to you as much as it does to me. It’s a testament to the enduring bond we share, to your faith in my abilities,” he further added.

Actor Ali also celebrated her win on Instagram, citing how she is “blessed” and “humbled” by the honour.

“My heartfelt thanks go out to God, family & my fans. I owe everything to my mother her hard work and prayers have brought me to where I am today,” she added.

Lashari too celebrated with a poignant post on Instagram.

“It is with immense humility and pride that I accept the prestigious Presidential Award - The ‘Sitara-i-Imtiaz’ a recognition among the highest civilian honors in Pakistan,” he wrote.

“This achievement is a reflection of our joint efforts, the continuous support of my family, and the love of my friends. I’m profoundly thankful to all who have been integral to this journey,” he further added.

Musician Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz as well as a Sitara-e-Imtiaz and wrote how he accepts it with “profound gratitude.”

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to my cherished family, friends, and devoted fans whose unwavering support has been my guiding light on this remarkable journey,” he added.

Other honourees included actor Vasay Chaudhry, who was awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Ustad Rustam Fateh Ali Khan and veteran classical dancer Sheema Kirmani.

Pakistan Day 2024 Presidential honours

