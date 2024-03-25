BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 23 and March 24, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Reko Diq project: foolproof security ordered by PM
- Regularisation of un-registered mobile phones: FBR issues procedure for commercial importers
- PM Shehbaz hands over ECC chair to finance minister Aurangzeb
- Secure Logistics Group eyes raising at least Rs600mn through IPO
- World Bank approves $150mn financing for two projects in Pakistan
- Traders welcome registration of shopkeepers’ scheme
