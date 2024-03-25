Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Reko Diq project: foolproof security ordered by PM

Read here for details.

Regularisation of un-registered mobile phones: FBR issues procedure for commercial importers

Read here for details.

PM Shehbaz hands over ECC chair to finance minister Aurangzeb

Read here for details.

Secure Logistics Group eyes raising at least Rs600mn through IPO

Read here for details.

World Bank approves $150mn financing for two projects in Pakistan

Read here for details.

Traders welcome registration of shopkeepers’ scheme

Read here for details.