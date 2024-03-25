AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Christian employees: Advance salary, pension ordered

Zaheer Abbasi Published 25 Mar, 2024 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: The government has directed that arrangements should be made in advance to pay salaries and pension to the employees of Christian community on March 26, 2024 on the occasion of ‘Easter’.

To this effect, Expenditure Wing of Finance Division wrote a letter to the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues, Military Accountant General Rawalpindi and Chief Accounts Officer, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Finance Division added that ‘Easter’ will be celebrated on 31st March, 2024. It is; therefore, requested that arrangements may be made to disburse the salary and pension for the month of March, 2024 to the federal government servants and pensioners belonging to Christian community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

