World Tuberculosis Day marked

LAHORE: With the theme-”Yes! We can end TB!”, the World TB Day 2024 was marked here on Sunday like other parts of the globe with a renewed pledge that all-out efforts will be made for raising public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of tuberculosis and to step up efforts to end the TB epidemic.

To mark the day, various activities were held in which speakers called for promoting healthy lifestyle to check the burden of diseases including TB.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his message called for collective efforts to strengthen healthcare system and increase access to quality diagnosis and treatment.

“Tuberculosis is a significant global health challenge and awareness must be raised about its prevention and control measures,” the premier said, adding: “The government has implemented various programs and policies to combat this disease.”

He emphasised prioritising TB elimination in global health agenda and allocating resources accordingly for a TB-free world. He said provision of access to quality health services is the constitutional responsibility of the government and as it strives towards this end, the role of the private sector and global partners is deeply appreciable.

The PM vowed to support initiatives for improving healthcare system in the country and urged all partners, organisations, healthcare professionals, and individuals to unite in government’s efforts to eliminate TB from Pakistan. He applauded the services of all those committed to fight tuberculosis.

