SCF launches week long community led tree plantation drive

HYDERABAD: Sindh Community Foundation, in collaboration with the Sindh Forest Department District Thatta, launched a community-led week-long campaign on planting trees in villages of district Thatta under the SURMI Project supported by Pathfinder.

Sindh Community Foundation, along with the District Forest Office Thatta, planted more than 200 trees in the villages including Adam Samoo, Abdullah Mirbehar, Karo Khaskheli, Wahid Dino Shoro, Sulleman Memon, Mohammad Yousif Shoro, Mohammad Ali Jokhio and surrounding towns including Lakho Bambhuro, Mohammad khan Jakhro and Haji Usman Hejib from Union Councils Gujjo, Palijani, Bijora, Chattochand, Chilya and Jungshahi of District Thatta.

The District Forest Department provided 200 plus plants free of cost to the communities, including different species of Moringa, Albizialebbeck (Siris), apple people, Pongamia piñata (Sukh Chain), Mulberry, and Vinca Rosea. The local female climate champions of SCF also planted trees at Govt Girls High School and Boys High School Jungshahi and engaged 69 students in awareness sessions and a plantation campaign.

On various occasions, in the campaign talking to the communities and students in targeted villages, speakers among SCF head Javed Hussain, Tahir Latif-District Forest Officer, Niaz Memon, Additional Director Social Welfare Department, Nizamuddin Khudai District Education Officer Primary, Mumtaz Ali-Deputy DEO Primary, Huzoor Bux Khaskheli-District Education officer Secondary and Humera Ali-Project Manager SCF the views that climate change is inevitable and communities in coastal areas are more vulnerable to the climate incidence in future so the mitigation of these effects can only be done through tree plantation. Tree plantation is the most important for the environment, animals, and human health, but also essential for maintaining our echo system. In addition to this, trees provide oxygen to the environment and improve the quality of air. If more trees are planted, then the world's environment will become a safer place to live in. Tree plantation also reduces pollution, thus securing future generations' lives.

They added that as trees grow, they help reduce climate change by removing carbon dioxide from the air, storing carbon in the trees and soil, and releasing oxygen into the atmosphere. In addition, tree plantation has the following benefits: purifying our air, combating climate change, and providing housing to millions of species that protect us from health hazards. They highlighted that trees safeguard against floods, water pollution, and cyclones and improve mental health. By planting more trees, we also get oxygen, and they help reduce air pollution, prevent soil erosion, help regulate the water cycle, provide resources and habitat for wildlife, support biodiversity, and help combat climate change. They emphasized that behavioral change is needed for tree plantation and earth care to combat climate change impacts.

