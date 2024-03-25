AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
PCB directors assigned task of increasing revenue

Muhammad Saleem Published 25 Mar, 2024 05:47am

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has assigned tasks to the directors of the board for increasing revenue of the PCB through different business plans.

Mohsin Naqvi chaired an important meeting of all PCB Directors at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore in order to review and plan revenue generation.

All the Directors also briefed the chairman regarding the working of their respective departments. Other agendas also involved HBL PSL promotion strategy and deliberation over a Women T20 League in Pakistan. COO PCB Salman Naseer and Commissioner HBL PSL Naila Bhatti also attended the meeting.

The PCB Chairman had extensive discussions with all the Directors, including Commercial and Marketing, of the PCB and demanded a thorough revenue generation plan for the Pakistan Cricket Board in the coming times. The Chairman instructed the Directors to formulate a viable and productive plan to increase the revenue.

The meeting participants also keenly deliberated over the plans and strategies for the inaugural women T20 league in HBL PSL style. Upgrading training facilities to a world-class standard at the National Cricket Academy for both Men and Women players was also brought to the discussion.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi said, comprehensive plan must be put in place at all administrative levels to promote cricket country-wide and to uphold the standards of the game being one of the prominent cricketing nations.

The PCB must be made a leading institution for facilitating players of all ages, backgrounds and areas. I want to streamline the working of the board and get rid of administrative issues that lead to a decrease in productivity of the board and its employees.

